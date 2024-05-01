PIX: Nadal bids adieu to Madrid after defeat by Lehecka

'It has been unforgettable, and I can only say 'thank you'. It has been an incredible journey. It's very difficult, but life and my body have been sending signals to me for a long time.'

IMAGE: Spain's Rafael Nadal leaves court after losing his round of 16 match against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka at the Madrid Open at Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Twenty-two time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal fell 7-5, 6-4 to Czech Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the Madrid Open on Tuesday, marking his final appearance at a tournament he has won five times.

In just over two hours, a feisty Lehecka thwarted Nadal's hopes of reaching his 100th Masters 1000 quarter-final after a fairytale run in only his second tournament since January as the Spaniard struggled with injury.

Nadal has said he expects to retire after the 2024 season.

"I'm happy. It was a very special week for me, very positive in every way. I was able to play again on a court that has given me a lot, also on an emotional level," the 37-year-old Nadal said in an on-court interview in front of an emotional crowd.

"It has been unforgettable, and I can only say 'thank you'. It has been an incredible journey. It's very difficult, but life and my body have been sending signals to me for a long time.

"I have been fortunate to turn my passion into my job. I am privileged," he said before organisers honoured him with a trophy and unfurled banners paying tribute to his five Madrid titles.

With the score level at 5-5 in the first set, 30th seed Lehecka broke serve and then held his own to take the lead.

Breaking again in the first game of the second set, the 22-year-old secured the win to reach the quarter-finals, where he will face Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev on Thursday.

"It's amazing. For me to share the court with such a legendary player is a dream come true. I always wished to have this happen. I'm very grateful to achieve such a big moment," Lehecka said.

"All the best to Rafa. It's kind of bittersweet to have such a nice win in front of all these people cheering for him. The energy was amazing, it was like I was in another universe. This was something I've never experienced before in my life on a tennis court."

Swiatek and Keys roar back to reach Madrid semi-finals

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her quarter final match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Madrid Open at Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

World number one Iga Swiatek recovered from losing the opening set to beat Brazilian 11th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 and move into the Madrid Open semi-finals on Tuesday.

Swiatek, bidding for her third title this year, broke to lead 3-1 in the first set, but Haddad Maia bounced back to break twice, saving three break points in between, to level at 4-4 before taking the opening set.

That was the first set the Pole had dropped in the tournament, but she had an emphatic response, completing a bagel in the second set, where the Brazilian failed to force a single break point and Swiatek won two service games to love.

Last year's losing finalist Swiatek continued in the same vein in the deciding set, breaking at the first opportunity to lead 2-0, and although Haddad Maia broke back immediately, the top seed won four of the next five games to complete her comeback.

Having lost their first meeting in 2022, Swiatek has now won the last three matches against the Brazilian.

Swiatek, who has won titles in Indian Wells and at the Qatar Open in 2024, will face Madison Keys in Thursday's semi-final, after the 18th seed beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur 0-6, 7-5, 6-1.

The 2022 champion and eighth seed appeared to be cruising towards an effortless win, taking the first set in only 24 minutes.

However, the American world number 20 fought back in the second and forced a decider where she broke twice to reach the semi-finals in Madrid for the first time.