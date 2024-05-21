News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Remark on Mamata: BJP's Gangopadhyay barred from campaigning

Remark on Mamata: BJP's Gangopadhyay barred from campaigning

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: May 21, 2024 16:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Election Commission on Tuesday censured former Calcutta high court judge and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his comment against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and debarred him from campaigning for 24 hours.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay. Photograph: ANI Photo

The EC described Gangopadhyay's remark as a 'low-level personal attack', asserting that he violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

 

The EC order would be effective from 5 pm on Tuesday.

Gangopadhyay on Monday sent his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the EC for his 'undignified' remark against Banerjee.

'The commission has carefully gone through the contents and averments made in the aforesaid reply of Abhijit Gangopadhyay and has again gone through the statement made and is convinced that he has made a low-level personal attack and thus violated the provisions of MCC.

'Now, therefore, the commission hereby strongly censures Gangopadhyay for the above-said misconduct and debars him from campaigning for 24 hours starting from 5 pm of May 21,' the order said.

The poll body also warned Gangopadhyay, the BJP's Tamluk candidate, to remain careful in his public utterances during the campaign.

The EC acted on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
EC notice to BJP's Gangopadhyay over Mamata remark
EC notice to BJP's Gangopadhyay over Mamata remark
BJP Sends Notice To Jayant Sinha
BJP Sends Notice To Jayant Sinha
Mamata, nephew call HC order 'fixed', 'BJP ploy'
Mamata, nephew call HC order 'fixed', 'BJP ploy'
Terror plot: NIA charges Khalistani Arshdeep, 3 aides
Terror plot: NIA charges Khalistani Arshdeep, 3 aides
WFI exempts Olympic quota winners from trials
WFI exempts Olympic quota winners from trials
Para Worlds: Sumit Antil wins F64 javelin gold
Para Worlds: Sumit Antil wins F64 javelin gold
Sensex closes down 53 pts in volatile trade
Sensex closes down 53 pts in volatile trade
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

2024 Polls: Will BJP Triumph In Bengal?

2024 Polls: Will BJP Triumph In Bengal?

Mamata's ploy to...: Cong's Adhir on INDIA olive branch

Mamata's ploy to...: Cong's Adhir on INDIA olive branch

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances