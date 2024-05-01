News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Top-seeded Bopanna-Ebden stunned at Madrid Masters

Top-seeded Bopanna-Ebden stunned at Madrid Masters

Source: PTI
May 01, 2024 12:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were finalists at the Madrid Masters last year

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were finalists at the Madrid Masters last year. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Top-seeded Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Mathew Ebden bowed out of the ATP Mutua Madrid Open after a shocking first-round loss to the unheralded duo of Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson in Madrid, on Tuesday.

Bopanna and Ebden, who are the reigning Australian Open men's doubles champions, went down 7-6 (4), 7-5 in a contest that lasted an hour and 17 minutes.

Squaring off for the first time, the American-Australian duo matched Bopanna and Ebden shot for shot.

 

Korda and Thompson displayed a strong service game and saved the lone break point they conceded in the opening set.

To their credit, Bopanna and Ebden also did not allow Korda and Thompson to convert the three breaks points they ended up conceding. However, Korda and Thompson managed to gain the upper-hand by clinching the set in a tie-breaker.

Korda and Thompson gained in confidence and managed to break Bopanna and Ebden once from the four chances that came their way.

The top seeds, in contrast, could not exert any such pressure, resulting in an early exit from the tournament being played on clay.

The rare setback notwithstanding, Bopanna and Ebden have enjoyed a good run on the circuit, winning the Indian Wells Masters last year which made the 43-year-old Indian the oldest ever ATP Masters 1000 champion.

The duo made the men's doubles semi-finals at Wimbledon and the final of the US Open in the same season.

Earlier this year, the Bopanna also became the oldest world number one in doubles thanks to the Australian Open triumph.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Samson, Chahal, Dube Made The Cut
How Samson, Chahal, Dube Made The Cut
Alia, Ranbir Cheer Mumbai City FC
Alia, Ranbir Cheer Mumbai City FC
Pant Is Chakravarthy's Bunny!
Pant Is Chakravarthy's Bunny!
'Viyarpu Thuniyitta Kuppayam'
'Viyarpu Thuniyitta Kuppayam'
92 Seats In 1st Phase Saw Voter Drop
92 Seats In 1st Phase Saw Voter Drop
'BJP Underperformance May Trigger...'
'BJP Underperformance May Trigger...'
2 more Delhi Cong leaders quit over alliance with AAP
2 more Delhi Cong leaders quit over alliance with AAP

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Steely, calculative Sanju: A new avatar and a WC berth

Steely, calculative Sanju: A new avatar and a WC berth

No big surprises as Aus announce T20 World Cup squad

No big surprises as Aus announce T20 World Cup squad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances