PIX: Inter sink Barca in extra-time to make Champions League final

May 07, 2025 04:21 IST

Images from the the Champions League semi-final second leg between Inter Milan and Barcelona at San Siro, Milan, Italy, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Davide Frattesi fires the ball home for Inter Milan's their fourth goal in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona at San Siro, Milan, Italy, on Tuesday. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

Inter Milan substitute Davide Frattesi struck an extra-time winner to send his side into the Champions League final following a barnstorming 4-3 victory over Barcelona on Tuesday after Francesco Acerbi had rescued them from the brink of elimination with a stunning equaliser deep in added time.

Frattesi's goal and a string of stunning saves by goalkeeper Yann Sommer secured Inter a rip-roaring 7-6 aggregate victory in a semi-final for the ages that finished up with the Italian side reaching the Munich final where they will later this month face either Paris St Germain or Arsenal, who meet on Wednesday.

 

IMAGE: Davide Frattesi celebrates scoring Inter Milan's fourth goal, the match-winner, in extra-time. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

It was a tale of two halves as Inter dominated the first 45 minutes and opened a two-goal lead thanks to a Lautaro Martinez goal on the counter in the 21st minute before Hakan Calhanoglu extended the lead with a penalty right before the break.

However, Barca woke up in the second half with Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo netting within six minutes to level the scoring and, even though Sommer worked his magic to help keep the hosts alive, the Catalans thought they had scored the winner through Raphinha who struck from close range in the 87th minute.

But as Inter made a desperate run for an equaliser, Denzel Dumfries found 37-year-old Acerbi inside the box and he fired a first-time effort into the net to score his first European goal in his 20th season and take the game to extra time.

In the 99th minute, Marcus Thuram made a brilliant run from the right and played the ball into the area for Frattesi, who set himself before neatly guiding a curling shot into the bottom corner to send the delighted home fans into raptures.

Sommer made two world-class saves from teenager Lamine Yamal to secure the hard-fought win for Inter who will bid to claim their fourth Champions League title and their first in 15 years after losing to Manchester City in the final two years ago.

"I'm lucky to have finished the game, I screamed so much that I saw everything black," Frattesi told Sky Sport.

"I have to thank the physiotherapists because in recent days I was not well, I dedicate the victory to them. It's incredible, I don't know what to say. Tonight the incredible happened."

Barcelona, who were chasing a treble after winning the Copa del Rey by beating Real Madrid in extra-time, will now have to focus on LaLiga, where on Sunday they host their old rivals who are in second place and trail them by four points.

"Football has been very cruel to us," Barca defender Eric Garcia told Movistar Plus. "We were down 2-0 again and the character this team showed was remarkable.

"We are a team full of young players and this has been a great year. We still have the (Spanish) league to play for."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
