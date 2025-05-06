HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL PIX: Titans restrict MI to 155 in playoff decider

IPL PIX: Titans restrict MI to 155 in playoff decider

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 06, 2025 22:01 IST

x

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

SCORECARD

Rickelton Wkt

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj of Gujarat Titans celebrates with teamates after dismissing Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans recovered from early fielding howlers while spin ace Rashid Khan (1-21) rediscovered his mojo to restrict Mumbai Indians to a below-par 155-8 in their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Tuesday.

As many as three dropped catches in the power play notwithstanding, Gujarat fought back through their spinners Rashid and R Sai Kishore (2/34) to grab control of the game in which Mumbai Indians crumbled against pressure.

Rohit Wicket

IMAGE: Arshad Khan celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Will Jacks, who was dropped twice on 0 and 29, struck a 35-ball 53 (5x4s, 3x6s) while Suryakumar Yadav made a brisk 34 but the rest of the MI batters couldn't respond to the challenge, particularly skipper Hardik Pandya (1) and Tilak Varma (7).

An eventful first over from Mohammed Siraj (1-29) marked the start of the contest when B Sai Sudharsan took a fine low catch at extra cover to dismiss Ryan Rickelton (2) but dropped another at the same position when Jacks smacked one straight to him.

Rohit Sharma (7) was beaten a few times by left-arm pacer Arshad Khan (1-18), who kept it tight from one end. Eventually, Rohit fell to Arshad in the fourth over, mishitting one to mid-off where Prasidh Krishna collected it safely.

Will Jacks 50

IMAGE: Will Jacks celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar welcomed Prasidh (1-37) into the attack with two straight drives past the bowler but he was lucky when a lousy effort from Sai Kishore at midwicket saw a flick shot going through the fielder's hands.

Arshad did well on his part but wasn't lucky for a second wicket when a flick from Jacks went straight to Siraj at mid-wicket, where the India bowler spilled a regulation catch in the sixth over.

If not for those dropped chances, Mumbai would've lost four wickets inside the Powerplay, instead they emerged the happier side with a score of 56 for two.

Sky Wicket

IMAGE: Sai Kishore exults after dismissing Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Both Suryakumar and Jacks made the most of those lifelines to put on 71 runs off 43 balls for the third wicket but their exit in consecutive overs saw GT's spinners, with Rashid in forefront, applying the perfect squeeze.

Suryakumar (35 off 24 balls, 5x4s) became the leading run-scorer in this IPL but perished when he lofted one off Sai Kishore inside out to be caught by Shahrukh Khan at long off.

Rashid was finally rewarded for his toil when Jacks, all at sea against the Afghan spinner's wrong'uns, swept straight to deep backward square where Sudharsan made no error with a regulation grab.

Rashid Jacks wicket

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates with teammates after sending back Will Jacks. Photograph: BCCI

Before dismissing Jacks, Rashid had constantly troubled the MI batters with probing line and length and even burned both the DRS reviews in his bid to strike.

On one occasion, the impact was outside off against Jacks while on the other instance, the ball was deemed to be missing the wickets when Suryakumar missed a sweep.

Hardik Catch

IMAGE: Shubman Gill takes a catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Pandya fell for one trying to hit out against Sai Kishore and got a leading edge while Tilak smacked one straight to GT skipper Shubman Gill off Gerald Coetzee.

 

Corbin Bosch's late 22-ball 27 with two sixes and one four took MI past 150. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: Which teams can make it to play-offs
IPL 2025: Which teams can make it to play-offs
Is Nehra IPL 2025's Best Coach?
Is Nehra IPL 2025's Best Coach?
Is Dhoni fit to play? CSK bowling coach gives update
Is Dhoni fit to play? CSK bowling coach gives update
Playing in Kolkata a homecoming of sorts for MSD
Playing in Kolkata a homecoming of sorts for MSD
No bad blood between us: Gambhir on bond with Kohli
No bad blood between us: Gambhir on bond with Kohli

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International No Diet Day: 5 Weight Loss Secrets

webstory image 2

9 Of The Oldest Swimming Pools Of India

webstory image 3

Prebiotics Vs Probiotics: 7 Foods With Prebiotics

VIDEOS

SRK, Kiara, Isha Ambani dazzle at Met Gala1:34

SRK, Kiara, Isha Ambani dazzle at Met Gala

Tourists flock to Srinagar despite Pahalgam terror attack2:18

Tourists flock to Srinagar despite Pahalgam terror attack

Rahul Gandhi meets Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's family in Karnal1:06

Rahul Gandhi meets Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD