Marquez to give up India Head Coach role?

IMAGE: India's Head Coach Manolo Marquez. Photograph: AIFF

Spaniard Manolo Marquez, who is set to start as full-time national football team coach from June after a few months in the dual role of FC Goa’s and India’s head coach, may leave the national team post after the AFC Cup Qualifier match against Hong Kong on June 10.

The 56-year-old's contract with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is till May 31, 2026, with provision for a one-year extension.

But reports suggest that he may not see out the national team contract and may decide to extend his stay at FC Goa.

India will also play a friendly against Thailand on June 4.

'I prefer not to speak before the Hong Kong tie,' Marquez told Hindustan Times in a WhatsApp message on Monday.

Quoting the M. Satyanarayana, the AIFF deputy secretary general and in-charge of the national team, The Telegraph wrote on Monday: 'I spoke to him yesterday (Sunday). He never gave any indication that he was upset with anything. We discussed about the national camp before the June matches.'

The Times of India, meanwhile, quoted sources familiar with the development: 'Manolo has found it challenging to fully settle into the international role,' a source said.

'There are too many disruptions, from last-minute changes in plans to the difficulty of building continuity with players who return to club duty. There are issues off the field too. All this has made the international job feel more fragmented than fulfilling.'

Manolo was appointed as the national coach last July after the AIFF terminated Igor Stimac’s contract.

For the just-concluded 2024-25 season, he was allowed to helm FC Goa alongside the India assignment.

Officially, Marquez's stint at the ISL club has ended with a fitting farewell -- he led FC Goa to the Kalinga Super Cup win on Saturday, May 3.