Hardik sets an unwanted IPL record

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya bowled a 11-ball over against Gujarat Titans, including two no-balls and three wide deliveries. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya set an unwanted IPL record on Tuesday, bowling a 11-ball over during his side's key encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Introducing himself into the attack in the eighth over when GT were 40-1 chasing the modest target of 156, he bowled two no-balls and three wide deliveries, conceding 18 runs, which swung the momentum back in GT's favour.

It was the joint-longest over in IPL history, placing him alongside Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, and Sandeep Sharma.

Hardik began his over with three legal deliveries off which Shubman Gill and Buttler scored five runs, including a boundary. Then he sent down two wides and two no-balls. Gill smashed a six off the free-hit - the eighth delivery (fourth legal delivery) of the over as Hardik struggled with his line and length.

After conceding a single off the next ball, Hardik bowled another wide outside the off-stump before finishing the over with a dot ball.

Before the disappointing show with the ball, the Team India all-rounder had a forgettable outing with the bat too.

Put in to bat, MI were tottering at 105-4 in 12 over when Hardik came to the crease. He got out cheaply, scoring only 1 off 3 balls after unsuccessfully trying to slog-sweep GT tweaker Sai Kishore, offering a simple catch to his opposite number.

MI ended the innings on 155-8, thanks to some lusty hits by Corbin Bosch (27 off 22 balls) at the fag end of the innings.