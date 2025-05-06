Sania Reflects On Realities Of Motherhood

'Even when a husband is seen as ‘hands-on,’ it’s often more like a 75-25 split, not 50-50. That’s just the way it’s been for generations -- the woman is expected to manage the home and family.'

IMAGE: Sania Mirza with son Izhaan and ex-husband Shoaib Malik. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shoaib Malik/Instagram

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has candidly opened up about her personal journey as a single mother and working woman, more than a year after confirming her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. In a recent appearance on Masoom Minawala’s podcast, Sania shared her insights on parenting, career pressures, and the persistent societal expectations placed on women.

Sania and Shoaib, who married in 2010, were one of the most high-profile celebrity couples bridging India and Pakistan. After years of speculation surrounding their relationship, Sania publicly confirmed their separation in early 2024 -- shortly after Shoaib Malik announced his second marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

Discussing how motherhood changed her life, Sania reflected on the stark gender imbalance in parenting roles. “It’s not an equal world,” she said.

“Yes, both men and women create a child, but after that, men often resume their routines -- work, travel, social life. Women might do those things too, but we also shoulder the caregiving burden far more.”

Even in seemingly progressive households, she explained, the split is rarely balanced.

“Even when a husband is seen as ‘hands-on,’ it’s often more like a 75-25 split, not 50-50. That’s just the way it’s been for generations -- the woman is expected to manage the home and family.”

Sania also challenged the societal pressure for women to “choose” between career and family.

“We want to work, travel, and achieve things beyond traditional roles. But why is it only women who are asked to choose? If men don’t have to, then why should we?”

IMAGE: Sania Mirza and her son Izhaan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

Opening up about her own motherhood experience, Sania revealed that breastfeeding was the most challenging part for her.

“I breastfed for about two and a half to three months. That was the hardest part of pregnancy for me. I could be pregnant again three more times -- but breastfeeding? That’s a tough one.”

She emphasised that the difficulty wasn’t just physical.

“It’s the emotional and mental toll. As a working mother, you’re completely tied down. Everything—from sleep to travel to work—has to revolve around feeding.”

One of her most emotional moments came when she had to leave her infant son Izhaan for the first time. “He was just six weeks old when I had to travel to Delhi for an event. I was overwhelmed with emotion—it was the hardest flight I’ve ever taken,” she recalled.

“We give ourselves so much mom guilt. But the truth is, kids adapt. Women around the world go through this every day.”