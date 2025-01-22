HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Hamilton makes track debut for Ferrari

PIX: Hamilton makes track debut for Ferrari

2 Minutes Read
Share:

January 22, 2025 22:29 IST

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton waves at fans during testing of the Ferrari F1 car at Fiorano Circuit, Fiorano Modenese near Maranello, Italy, on Wednesday

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton had his first outing on the track for Ferrari on a misty Wednesday morning at Maranello, realising his dream of driving in the iconic red of the Italian team.

 

Hamilton, who announced his decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari in February last year, left the Fiorano garage at 0916 local time in the SF-23, the Italian team's 2023 F1 model, where crowds of fans had gathered to watch his first test run.

Formula One F1 - Lewis Hamilton drives a Ferrari F1 car during testing at the Fiorano circuit as part of the TPC tests at Fiorano Circuit, Fiorano Modenese near Maranello, Italy

IMAGE: Formula One F1 - Lewis Hamilton drives a Ferrari F1 car during testing at the Fiorano circuit as part of the TPC tests at Fiorano Circuit, Fiorano Modenese near Maranello, Italy. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

The 40-year-old, who won six of his world championships at Mercedes, also unveiled a new bright yellow helmet, as he continues his first official week at Ferrari which began at the team's headquarters on Monday.

Hamilton will have to wait for official testing in Bahrain on Feb. 26-28 to get to grips with next season's car, as Testing of Previous Cars (TCP) rules only allow a limited use of cars that are at least two years old.

Lewis Hamilton at a Ferrari testing 

The Briton will partner Charles Leclerc when the 2025 season begins with the Australian GP from March 14-16, and will look to bring the glory days back to F1's oldest and most successful team who are without a driver's title since 2007.

Ferrari's last constructors' championship win was in 2008, but they pushed McLaren all the way last season, finishing up a close second. Hamilton's last championship success came in 2020 but he won two races in 2024 after two seasons without victory. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

1st T20I PIX: India make quick work of England
1st T20I PIX: India make quick work of England
Eden Gardens now has the Jhulan Goswami stand!
Eden Gardens now has the Jhulan Goswami stand!
Sensational Arshdeep sets T20I record!
Sensational Arshdeep sets T20I record!
Will Rohit travel to Pakistan for CT promotions?
Will Rohit travel to Pakistan for CT promotions?
Ben Shelton blasts on-court interviewers at Aus Open
Ben Shelton blasts on-court interviewers at Aus Open

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Incredible Benefits Of Rice Bran Oil

webstory image 2

Can't Get Back To Sleep? 6 Tips To Fight Insomnia

webstory image 3

5 Great R-Day Getaways Near Mumbai

VIDEOS

Kashmiri Pandits inspect destroyed homes on Exodus Day8:10

Kashmiri Pandits inspect destroyed homes on Exodus Day

ISRO satellite captures Maha Kumbh 2025 site in Prayagraj2:12

ISRO satellite captures Maha Kumbh 2025 site in Prayagraj

Gujarat Tableau: A Spectacle of Heritage, Progress and Innovation1:52

Gujarat Tableau: A Spectacle of Heritage, Progress and...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD