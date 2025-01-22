HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensational Arshdeep sets T20I record!

January 22, 2025 20:34 IST

Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Phil Salt in the first T20I against England at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Phil Salt in the first T20I against England at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Photographs: BCCI

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh on Wednesday became India's highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals with 97 scalps, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 96 victims, during the opening game against England in Kolkata.

 

The prolific Arshdeep, who made his T20I debut in 2022, achieved the milestone in his 61st match, 19 games lesser than Chahal's 80 appearances in the shortest format.

The 25-year-old has come to become a mainstay in India's T20Is and has put up big performances with a career economy rate of 8.32 and two four-wicket hauls.

His best figures in T20Is are 4 for 9.

On Wednesday, he first removed Phil Salt with a steep delivery that climbed on the batter awkwardly to equal Chahal and then removed Ben Duckett to eclipse the Haryana leg-spinner.

