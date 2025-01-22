HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Chakravarthy spins web around England batters

PIX: Chakravarthy spins web around England batters

Source: PTI
January 22, 2025

IMAGES from the 1st T20I played between India and England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Varun Chakravarthy celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI

Indian bowlers produced a clinical performance to bowl England out for 132 in their first T20 International in Kolkata on Wednesday.

 

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (3/23) was the most successful Indian bowler while seamer Arshdeep Singh (2/17), Axar Patel (2/22) and Hardik Pandya (2/42) chipped in with two wickets apiece after captain Suryakumar Yadav invited England to bat first.

Jos Buttler celebrates his half century

IMAGE: Jos Buttler celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

For England, captain Jos Buttler played a lone hand with 68 off 44 balls while Harry Brook and Jofra Archer contributed 17 and 12 respectively. All the other England batters struggled, scoring in single digits.

Source: PTI
Why Shami was not included in Playing XI for 1st T20I
Eden Gardens now has the Jhulan Goswami stand!
Sensational Arshdeep sets T20I record!
Will Rohit travel to Pakistan for CT promotions?
Declining eyesight won't stop ABD from comeback

