PIX: Chakravarthy spins web around England batters

IMAGES from the 1st T20I played between India and England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI

Indian bowlers produced a clinical performance to bowl England out for 132 in their first T20 International in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (3/23) was the most successful Indian bowler while seamer Arshdeep Singh (2/17), Axar Patel (2/22) and Hardik Pandya (2/42) chipped in with two wickets apiece after captain Suryakumar Yadav invited England to bat first.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

For England, captain Jos Buttler played a lone hand with 68 off 44 balls while Harry Brook and Jofra Archer contributed 17 and 12 respectively. All the other England batters struggled, scoring in single digits.