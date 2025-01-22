PIX: Chakravarthy spins web around England batters

IMAGES from the 1st T20I played between India and England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.
Indian bowlers produced a clinical performance to bowl England out for 132 in their first T20 International in Kolkata on Wednesday.
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (3/23) was the most successful Indian bowler while seamer Arshdeep Singh (2/17), Axar Patel (2/22) and Hardik Pandya (2/42) chipped in with two wickets apiece after captain Suryakumar Yadav invited England to bat first.
For England, captain Jos Buttler played a lone hand with 68 off 44 balls while Harry Brook and Jofra Archer contributed 17 and 12 respectively. All the other England batters struggled, scoring in single digits.