Eden Gardens now has the Jhulan Goswami stand!

'This is not just my moment, it belongs to every girl who dreams of making it big in cricket.'

IMAGE: Former India bowler Jhulan Goswami during the inauguration of a stand named after her at the Eden Gardens, ahead of the 1st T20I between India and England on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

The Cricket Association of Bengal honoured former India women's pacer bowler Jhulan Goswami by renaming a stand after her, on Wednesday, ahead of the India's opening T20I against England in Kolkata.

In December, the CAB proposed to name a stand in the former India and Bengal fast bowler’s honour in the ‘B’ Block of the iconic stadium.

After the naming of the stadium, Jhulan was felicitated by CAB.

'Honoured and humbled to have a stand named after me at the iconic Eden Gardens. This is not just my moment, it belongs to every girl who dreams of making it big in cricket. Thank you for this unforgettable tribute,' she wrote on X.

IMAGE: Jhulan Goswami and members of the Cricket Association of Bengal. Photograph: BCCI

Goswami, who retired two years ago after an illustrious 20-year career, was one of best fast bowlers in women's cricket and still holds the record for most wickets in women's ODIs.

Goswami finished her career featuring in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, claiming 355 wickets across formats. After retirement she has worked as a mentor for Bengal's senior women's team and also been involved in the Women's Premier League.

Goswami now joins the ranks of former India captain Sourav Ganguly, former India international Pankaj Roy, and former BCCI presidents Jagmohan Dalmiya and Biswanath Dutt to have stands named after them at Eden Gardens.