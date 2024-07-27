News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Flag bearers Sindhu, Kamal lead India in floating parade

PIX: Flag bearers Sindhu, Kamal lead India in floating parade

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: July 27, 2024 01:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Flag bearers Achanta Sharath Kamal and PV Sindhu Athletes of India aboard a boat in the floating parade on the river Seine during the opening ceremony

IMAGE: Flag bearers Achanta Sharath Kamal and PV Sindhu lead India's athletes aboard a boat in the floating parade on the River Seine during the opening ceremony on Friday. Photograph: Paris Olympics/Reuters

Led by joint flag bearers PV Sindhu and Achanta Sharath Kamal, the Indian contingent floated in along the River Seine at the Athletes' Parade during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Athletes of India aboard a boat in the floating parade on the river Seine during the opening ceremony.

IMAGE: Athletes of India aboard a boat in the floating parade on the river Seine during the opening ceremony. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

The Indian contingent had 78 athletes and officials from 12 sports disciplines aboard as they arrived to the sound of dreamy French piano at theSeine.

Indian athletes wave their national flags from a boat on the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics

IMAGE: Indian athletes wave their national flags from a boat on the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photograph: Aijaz Rahi/Pool via Reuters

Besides Sindhu and Sharath Kamal, who will be the flag-bearers, archer Deepika Kumari, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, table tennis player Manika Batra and tennis player Rohan Bopanna were part of the parade.

Athletes of India and Iran aboard a boat in the floating parade on the river Seine during the opening ceremony 

Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

India is being represented by 117 athletes, including 47 women, in the multi-sporting spectacle.

Athletes of India aboard a boat in the floating parade on the river Seine during the opening ceremony

Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

For the first time in Olympic history, the Opening Ceremony is being held on the banks of the river Seine. More than 6,500 athletes in around 90 boats will sail past the iconic monuments of Paris.

Indian athletes

Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Indian athletes wave from a boat on the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic

All Indian athletes ahead of the parade

Photograph: Kind courtesy PMO India/X
 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Snoop Dogg carries Olympic Torch!
PIX: Snoop Dogg carries Olympic Torch!
PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal gear up for Parade of Nations
PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal gear up for Parade of Nations
Talash slips Taliban's shackles to break at Olympics
Talash slips Taliban's shackles to break at Olympics
Venkatesh Iyer joins Lancashire for a short stint
Venkatesh Iyer joins Lancashire for a short stint
PIX: Paris wows with spectacular opening ceremony
PIX: Paris wows with spectacular opening ceremony
RPF finds train stunt performer missing leg, arm
RPF finds train stunt performer missing leg, arm
PIX: India crush B'desh, enter Women's Asia Cup final
PIX: India crush B'desh, enter Women's Asia Cup final

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

PIX: Of Lady Gaga, cabaret and a mystery torchbearer

PIX: Of Lady Gaga, cabaret and a mystery torchbearer

PIX: Paris wows with spectacular opening ceremony

PIX: Paris wows with spectacular opening ceremony

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances