PIX: Flag bearers Sindhu, Kamal lead India in floating parade

Led by joint flag bearers PV Sindhu and Achanta Sharath Kamal, the Indian contingent floated in along the River Seine at the Athletes' Parade during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday.
The Indian contingent had 78 athletes and officials from 12 sports disciplines aboard as they arrived to the sound of dreamy French piano at theSeine.
Besides Sindhu and Sharath Kamal, who will be the flag-bearers, archer Deepika Kumari, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, table tennis player Manika Batra and tennis player Rohan Bopanna were part of the parade.
India is being represented by 117 athletes, including 47 women, in the multi-sporting spectacle.
For the first time in Olympic history, the Opening Ceremony is being held on the banks of the river Seine. More than 6,500 athletes in around 90 boats will sail past the iconic monuments of Paris.