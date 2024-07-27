PIX: Flag bearers Sindhu, Kamal lead India in floating parade

IMAGE: Flag bearers Achanta Sharath Kamal and PV Sindhu lead India's athletes aboard a boat in the floating parade on the River Seine during the opening ceremony on Friday. Photograph: Paris Olympics/Reuters

Led by joint flag bearers PV Sindhu and Achanta Sharath Kamal, the Indian contingent floated in along the River Seine at the Athletes' Parade during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday.

IMAGE: Athletes of India aboard a boat in the floating parade on the river Seine during the opening ceremony. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

The Indian contingent had 78 athletes and officials from 12 sports disciplines aboard as they arrived to the sound of dreamy French piano at theSeine.

IMAGE: Indian athletes wave their national flags from a boat on the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photograph: Aijaz Rahi/Pool via Reuters

Besides Sindhu and Sharath Kamal, who will be the flag-bearers, archer Deepika Kumari, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, table tennis player Manika Batra and tennis player Rohan Bopanna were part of the parade.

Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

India is being represented by 117 athletes, including 47 women, in the multi-sporting spectacle.

Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

For the first time in Olympic history, the Opening Ceremony is being held on the banks of the river Seine. More than 6,500 athletes in around 90 boats will sail past the iconic monuments of Paris.

Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Photograph: Kind courtesy PMO India/X