PIX: Snoop Dogg carries Olympic Torch!

IMAGE: US rapper Snoop Dogg with the Olympic Torch at the Olympic Torch Relay in Saint-Denis, France in Paris on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Snoop Dogg/X

US rapper Snoop Dogg stole the show ahead of the Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony as he served as one of the torch bearers on Friday, July 26.

The 52-year-old hip ho[ star and producer shared pictures of him having a ball while fulfilling his duties at the Paris Olympics.

Photograph: Benoit Tessier

'Did somethin today. #FollowTheDogg', Snoop Dogg tweeted a picture on his X handle.

The images and the videos, where he got into a jig amidst cheers from onlookers, quickly went viral online as fans deemed him a whole "vibe."

Some even referenced the moment to his famous track, tweeting ' whilst he was carrying the torch 'he didn't drop like it's hot, drop it like it's hot.'

Snoop Dogg was also seen spending time with the US Judo Team among other members of the US squad ahead of the Games.

The 52-year-old hip hop legend-turned special correspondent for NBCUniversal has become a cornerstone of the media company's effort to energise its coverage of the Games and inject pop culture and celebrity into the US broadcast.

He will explore Paris landmarks, attend competitions and provide regular reports during the network's prime-time coverage.

"I have a house full of Gen Z," Snoop said during a press briefing, referring to his children and grandchildren. "I love getting on the same page with them. I'm an old dog who can learn new tricks."

Snoop said viewers will see him embed with Team USA athletes, try out the sports himself and highlight athletes' personal stories.

"It's going to be a little more insightful, because I've spent time with these athletes and some of their families as well," he said.