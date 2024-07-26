PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal gear up for Parade of Nations

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

At the Parade of Nations, India will be looking to make a striking impression with athletes donning a vibrant blend of tri-color hues in traditional attire.

IMAGE: Sharath Kamal, Shiva Keshavan, Chef-de-Mission of India Gagan Narang and PV Sindhu. Photograph: Kind Courtesy IOA/X

Men will sport kurtas, while women will grace the occasion in sarees.

IMAGE: Gagan Narang with shooters Anish Banwala and Vijayveer Sidhu. Photograph: Kind Courtesy IOA/X

Flag-bearers PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal will lead the 78-strong Indian contingent, representing 12 disciplines, on a historic journey down the Seine River.

IMAGE: There legendary shuttlers P Gopichand, Vimal Kumar, Mathias Boe and Prakash Padukone. Photograph: Kind Courtesy IOA/X

Overwhelmed by the experience, Sindhu shared her pride on Instagram, calling it the greatest honour of her life to carry the national flag before a global audience.