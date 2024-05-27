News
PIX: EPL champs Man City's blue parade!

PIX: EPL champs Man City's blue parade!

May 27, 2024 14:05 IST


Manchester City's Phil Foden holds the Premier League trophy as Erling Braut Haaland celebrates on the bus during the victory parade in Manchester, Britain, on Sunday

IMAGE: Manchester City's Phil Foden holds the Premier League trophy as Erling Braut Haaland celebrates on the bus during the victory parade in Manchester, Britain, on Sunday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City saw grey skies turn to blue on Sunday as they celebrated a record fourth successive Premier League title, with fans pouring into the streets of the city to cheer on their heroes once again.

 

City proved their mettle by ending the title race in style with a 3-1 win over West Ham United on the final day of the season to finish on 91 points, two more than Arsenal, and become the first English club to win four league titles in a row.

Players and staff waved to fans as confetti rained down and blue smoke flares were lit along the route of the open-top bus, just hours after thousands of people took part in the Great Manchester Run.

Manchester City players with the Premier League trophy on the bus during the victory parade  

IMAGE: Manchester City players with the Premier League trophy on the bus during the victory parade. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Neither the weather nor the anti-climax of the ceremony taking place the day after the FA Cup final defeat by arch-rivals Manchester United 2-1 could dampen the spirits as flags, bananas and even a blow-up Jack Grealish dummy were held aloft in triumph.

"We're delighted with this season but we want to go back and try and win more," said player of the year Phil Foden, who scored 19 league goals.

"It's the hunger inside me to win trophies. We have a great group. It's been a special season. Obviously it's something nobody's done before, an incredible feeling, we couldn't have done it without the staff or the fans," he added.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the bus during the victory parade  

IMAGE: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the bus during the victory parade. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

City's ambition to keep winning trophies, and the disappointment of losing the FA Cup, was also echoed by Portugal international Bernardo Silva.

"Obviously last night was frustrating but we have to forget that and celebrate four in a row. It’s been a very good season for us," he said.

Having won the treble last year, Pep Guardiola's side added the Super Cup and Club World Cup to their haul this season along with the league title.

The Spanish manager, named Premier League manager of the year, smiled for the fans and was thrilled with the celebrations despite taking the blame for his side missing out on a second successive domestic double.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
