IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Shreyas Iyer with proud KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Iyer/X

It was double celebrations in the KKR camp with their top batter Sunil Narine turning 36.

The Knights celebrated in style at the team hotel, rolling in a cake as the team was showered in champagne. KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer also briefly celebrated with fans to the chants of 'KKR! KKR!' in the hotel lobby.