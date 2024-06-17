News
Rediff.com  » News » Yediyurappa appears before CID in POCSO case

Yediyurappa appears before CID in POCSO case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 17, 2024 17:03 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for an inquiry in connection with a POCSO case registered against him.

IMAGE: Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa. Photograph: @BSYBJP/X

The Karnataka high court on Friday restrained the CID from arresting the veteran BJP leader in connection with the March 14 case.

According to police, Yediyurappa has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on February 2 this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru.

 

Yediyurappa has denied the charge, and said "people would teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against him."

The victim's brother had filed a petition in the court last week alleging that though the case was registered nearly three months ago, no progress has been made in the investigation. The petitioner prayed that Yediyurappa should be arrested and interrogated.

After the Sadashivanagar police registered the case in March, the Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan had issued an order transferring it to the CID for further investigation.

The 54-year-old woman, who had leveled the charge against Yediyurappa, died at a private hospital here last month, due to lung cancer.

In April, the CID collected the voice sample of Yediyurappa after summoning him to the office.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
