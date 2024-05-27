What Mamata Didi said after KKR's IPL title win

IMAGE: KKR players celebrate after winning their IPL final. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kolkata Knight Riders/X

Trinamool Congress boss and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lavished praise on the Kolkata Knight Riders after they clinched their third Indian Premier League title, in Chennai on Sunday.

KKR lifted their third title under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer after thumping Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of the tournament with an 8-wicket win at the Chepauk.

'Kolkata Knight Riders' win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff and the franchise for their record-breaking performance in this season of the IPL. Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come!' Mamata wrote on X.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah also congratulated the franchise on social media.

'Congratulations to the @KKRiders for clinching the 2024 #TATAIPL! The team showed great consistency throughout the tournament and kudos to @ShreyasIyer15 for leading the side brilliantly. Once again, thank you to the fans for coming out in big numbers and for making this yet another successful season!'