5 killed, 30 injured after goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express in Bengal

5 killed, 30 injured after goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express in Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 17, 2024 11:58 IST
At least five persons died and around 30 others were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday, police said.

Rescue operations are underway at the spot, about seven km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, and the injured persons were being shifted to nearby hospitals.

"Five persons have died in the accident till now and around 30 people suffered injuries, which are not fatal," a senior police officer said.

 

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on X: “Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site.”

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of lives in a train accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The news of the loss of lives due to a train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and success of relief and rescue operations," Murmu said in a post on X.

Three rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express derailed under the impact of the collision by the locomotive of the goods train from behind, the police officer said.

The divisional railway manager (DRM) of North Frontier Railway's Katihar division said the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express was bound for Sealdah from Agartala when the accident occurred.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
