PIX: 19-year-old Mensik stuns Djokovic in Miami Open final

The 19-year-old Czech Jakub Mensik beat his childhood idol Novak Djokovic 7-6(4), 7-6(4) in an upset for the ages on Sunday, claiming his first ATP title at the Miami Open as he denied the former number one in his bid for a milestone 100th.



The 54th-ranked Mensik faced tough odds in only his second ATP final but harnessed his best weapon to subdue the 24-times major winner with 14 aces.

IMAGE: Jakub Mensik harnessed his best weapon to subdue his childhood idol Novak Djokovic with 14 aces. Photograph: AGeoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

The 37-year-old Djokovic had hoped to join Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) as the only men in the Open Era with 100 or more career titles but could not match the teenager's speed and creative play.

The match kicked off hours after it was expected to start after repeated rain delays forced a lengthy suspension of the women's doubles championship match earlier in the day.