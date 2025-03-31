HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why Did Nitish Rana Cradle His Bat?

Why Did Nitish Rana Cradle His Bat?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 31, 2025 08:16 IST

x

Nitish Rana

IMAGE: Nitish Rana's celebration stole the spotlight. Photograph: BCCI
 

Rajasthan Royals' Nitish Rana played a blistering knock against the Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2025 clash in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

But beyond his fireworks with the bat, it was his celebration that truly stole the spotlight.

Nitish Rana

After reaching a well-crafted half-century, Rana rocked his bat like a cradle and blew a kiss.

The gesture was a beautiful announcement that he and his wife Saachi Marwah are expecting twins, a joyous revelation he had shared with fans on social media earlier this month.

Nitish Rana

Promoted to No. 3, the left-handed Rana wasted no time in asserting dominance over CSK's bowling attack. He tore into the opposition with a breathtaking 81 off just 36 balls, peppering the boundary with 10 fours and 5 sixes.

His fearless stroke play and aggressive intent powered Rajasthan Royals to a strong start after being put in to bat by CSK.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Hasaranga breaks CSK hearts in RR's thrilling win
PIX: Hasaranga breaks CSK hearts in RR's thrilling win
Why Jaiswal Is Failing in IPL 2025's Powerplay
Why Jaiswal Is Failing in IPL 2025's Powerplay
Parag unveils the game-changer behind RR's victory
Parag unveils the game-changer behind RR's victory
CSK's worst start in years? Gaikwad admits the truth...
CSK's worst start in years? Gaikwad admits the truth...
Axar Patel's captaincy gamble pays off
Axar Patel's captaincy gamble pays off

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

11 Tantalisingly Yummy Biryani Recipes

webstory image 3

Whoa! What Were Janhvi, Ishaan Doing?

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds roadshow in Nagpur0:36

PM Modi holds roadshow in Nagpur

PM Modi hands over Home Keys to beneficiaries under PMAY-Gramin0:36

PM Modi hands over Home Keys to beneficiaries under...

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple decked up with colourful flowers ahead of Ram Navami1:16

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple decked up with colourful flowers...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD