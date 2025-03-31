Why Did Nitish Rana Cradle His Bat?

IMAGE: Nitish Rana's celebration stole the spotlight. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals' Nitish Rana played a blistering knock against the Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2025 clash in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

But beyond his fireworks with the bat, it was his celebration that truly stole the spotlight.

After reaching a well-crafted half-century, Rana rocked his bat like a cradle and blew a kiss.

The gesture was a beautiful announcement that he and his wife Saachi Marwah are expecting twins, a joyous revelation he had shared with fans on social media earlier this month.

Promoted to No. 3, the left-handed Rana wasted no time in asserting dominance over CSK's bowling attack. He tore into the opposition with a breathtaking 81 off just 36 balls, peppering the boundary with 10 fours and 5 sixes.

His fearless stroke play and aggressive intent powered Rajasthan Royals to a strong start after being put in to bat by CSK.