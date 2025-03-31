Why Jaiswal Is Failing in IPL 2025's Powerplay

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s poor form this season is evident in his numbers—34 runs in three matches. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s poor form in IPL 2025 showed no signs of improvement as he fell cheaply once again against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati on Sunday, raising further concerns about his vulnerability in the powerplay.

Jaiswal showed promise by dispatching Khaleel Ahmed’s first delivery for a boundary, but his innings was short-lived. Just two balls later, he fell to a soft dismissal, miscuing a shot straight to Ravichandran Ashwin at mid-off.

The left-hander’s poor form this season is evident in his numbers—34 runs in three matches at an average of 11.33 and a strike rate of 106.25, with a highest score of 29 (scores: 1, 29, 4).

His struggles in the powerplay, particularly within the first three overs, have been a persistent issue since IPL 2024.

Since the start of last season, Jaiswal has been dismissed eight times in the first three overs across 18 innings, a worrying 44 per cent dismissal rate. This marks a significant decline from the 29 per cent rate he had during IPL 2022 and 2023, when he dominated with 625 runs in the latter season.

Although he amassed 435 runs in IPL 2024 at an average of 31.07 and a strike rate of nearly 156, his impact was limited to just one century and one fifty throughout the tournament.

A key factor in his struggles appears to be his diminishing attacking intent. Over the past two seasons, Jaiswal’s attacking shot percentage has dropped to 70 per cent, a stark contrast to his fearless approach in the previous two seasons.

As IPL 2025 progresses, RR will hope for a turnaround from their explosive opener, who was once considered among the most dangerous young batters in the tournament.