Riyan Parag unveils the game-changer behind RR's victory

Riyan Parag unveils the game-changer behind RR's victory

March 31, 2025 00:54 IST

IMAGE: Riyan Parag, captaining RR in his hometown, breathed a sigh of relief as they wrapped up their Guwahati leg on a winning note. Photograph: BCCI

Nitish Rana’s explosive 36-ball 81 and Wanindu Hasaranga’s match-winning four-wicket haul powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a thrilling six-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL clash in Guwahati on Sunday, marking their first win of the season.

Stand-in skipper Riyan Parag, leading RR in his hometown, was visibly relieved to end their Guwahati leg on a high.

 

“We felt we were 20 short. We were going well in the middle overs but lost a couple of quick wickets. However, our bowlers executed our plans well,” Parag said.

Addressing RR’s recent struggles, he added, “We've had two tough games—one where we conceded 280 and another where we couldn't defend 180. This win was much needed.”

RR’s sharp fielding proved decisive, with Parag himself pulling off a spectacular catch to dismiss Shivam Dube for 18, while Shimron Hetmyer’s outstanding effort brought MS Dhoni’s late charge to an end at 16.
"Fielding makes up for the 20 runs that we were short. We have been working with Dishant Yagnik, our fielding coach. So it shows," Parag acknowledged.

