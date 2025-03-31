HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CSK's worst start in years? Gaikwad admits the truth...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 31, 2025 00:34 IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s fighting 63 kept CSK in the hunt, but frequent wickets derailed their chase, leaving them short of the target. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad blamed their poor starts and fielding lapses as key reasons behind their six-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Sunday, marking their second consecutive loss.

Nitish Rana's blistering 36-ball 81, combined with Wanindu Hasaranga's four-wicket haul, powered Rajasthan Royals to a hard-fought win at the Barsapara Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing 183, CSK lost Rachin Ravindra for duck while Rahul Tripathi got out after the power play as they finished at 176/6. They had lost their last match at home to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a first in 17 years.

 

“We haven't been getting good starts, but once we do, things will be different,” Gaikwad admitted at the post-match presentation. “We also conceded 8-10 extra runs through misfields, and that's something we need to improve.”

Gaikwad's valiant 63 anchored the chase, but with wickets falling at regular intervals, CSK couldn't cross the line.

On batting at No. 3, the CSK captain explained that it was a pre-planned strategy.

“Over the years, Ajinkya batted at three while Rayudu handled the middle overs. We thought it would be better if I came in later to steady things, while Tripathi could attack upfront."

"It was decided at the auction, and I have no problem with it. Anyway, I'm getting to bat early in every game,” he said with a smile.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
