PICS: Spain beat Germany in extra-time to make semis

Images from the Euro 2024 quarter-final between Spain and Germany, at Stuttgart Arena, Germany, on Friday.

IMAGE: Mikel Merino heads the ball home in extra-time to earn Spain victory over Germany in Euro 2024 quarter-final at Stuttgart Arena, Germany, on Friday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

A Mikel Merino goal in the last moments of extra time gave Spain a dramatic 2-1 win over hosts Germany in an enthralling Euro 2024 quarter-final clash on Friday between the tournament's two most successful nations.

The eagerly anticipated match hit fever pitch as the teams slugged it out at a raucous Stuttgart Arena filled by a majority of German fans who were left heartbroken after the hosts' gritty display fell short by the narrowest of margins.

IMAGE: Florian Wirtz (No. 17) scores late in the second half to enable Germany draw level with Spain. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Spain were the better side for the first hour and wasted several opportunities before Dani Olmo gave them a deserved lead six minutes after the break, drilling home a first-time shot into the bottom corner.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann made five substitutions in a desperate attempt to find the equaliser which paid dividends in the 89th minute as substitute Florian Wirtz, the Bundesliga's player of the year for champions Bayer Leverkusen, hammered home a shot from Joshua Kimmich's header to force extra time.

IMAGE: Dani Olmo fires the ball from the top of the box past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to put Spain ahead in the match. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

The game was into the 119th minute and looked set for a penalty shootout when substitute Merino rose to head home the winning goal from Olmo's cross.

IMAGE: Dani Olmo (No. 10) celebrates scoring with Lamine Yamal. Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

The hosts Germany pushed hard for a late leveller and fullback Dani Carvajal was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for tackling Jamal Musiala to avoid a counter attack.

He and centre-back Robin Le Normand will miss the semi-final, as Spain held out to advance to the last four and a meeting with either Portugal or France who play later on Friday.