PICS: Spain beat Germany in extra-time to make semis

PICS: Spain beat Germany in extra-time to make semis

Last updated on: July 06, 2024 01:00 IST
Images from the Euro 2024 quarter-final between Spain and Germany, at Stuttgart Arena, Germany, on Friday.

Mikel Merino heads the ball home in extra-time to earn Spain victory over Germany in Euro 2024 quarter-final at Stuttgart Arena, Germany, on Friday.

IMAGE: Mikel Merino heads the ball home in extra-time to earn Spain victory over Germany in Euro 2024 quarter-final at Stuttgart Arena, Germany, on Friday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

A Mikel Merino goal in the last moments of extra time gave Spain a dramatic 2-1 win over hosts Germany in an enthralling Euro 2024 quarter-final clash on Friday between the tournament's two most successful nations.

 

The eagerly anticipated match hit fever pitch as the teams slugged it out at a raucous Stuttgart Arena filled by a majority of German fans who were left heartbroken after the hosts' gritty display fell short by the narrowest of margins.

Florian Wirtz (No. 17) scores late in the second half to enable Germany draw level with Spain

IMAGE: Florian Wirtz (No. 17) scores late in the second half to enable Germany draw level with Spain. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Spain were the better side for the first hour and wasted several opportunities before Dani Olmo gave them a deserved lead six minutes after the break, drilling home a first-time shot into the bottom corner.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann made five substitutions in a desperate attempt to find the equaliser which paid dividends in the 89th minute as substitute Florian Wirtz, the Bundesliga's player of the year for champions Bayer Leverkusen, hammered home a shot from Joshua Kimmich's header to force extra time.

Dani Olmo fires the ball from the top of the box past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to put Spain ahead in the match.

IMAGE: Dani Olmo fires the ball from the top of the box past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to put Spain ahead in the match. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

The game was into the 119th minute and looked set for a penalty shootout when substitute Merino rose to head home the winning goal from Olmo's cross.

Dani Olmo celebrates scoring with Lamine Yamal.

IMAGE: Dani Olmo (No. 10) celebrates scoring with Lamine Yamal. Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

The hosts Germany pushed hard for a late leveller and fullback Dani Carvajal was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for tackling Jamal Musiala to avoid a counter attack.

He and centre-back Robin Le Normand will miss the semi-final, as Spain held out to advance to the last four and a meeting with either Portugal or France who play later on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
