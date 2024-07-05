Saina backs Sindhu to find winning touch in Paris

IMAGE: India's P.V. Sindhu in action. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters.

London 2012 Bronze medalist Saina Nehwal believes PV Sindhu can rediscover her winning form in time for the Paris Games. Despite Sindhu's recent struggles, Nehwal emphasizes that past results shouldn't define her potential.

Sindhu, aiming for a historic third consecutive Olympic medal, has lacked consistency since returning from a knee injury in February. Nehwal downplays recent losses, stressing that Sindhu's vast experience will be crucial.

"You can't judge a player by a few months," said Nehwal. "Sindhu is a seasoned player, and what matters is peak performance at the Olympics."

Nehwal acknowledges Sindhu's tendency to lose leads, but believes this mental hurdle can be overcome through focused training.

"Training

is key," said Nehwal. "If you're well-trained, mental strategies become less important. Fitness and endurance will be the deciding factors in Paris."

World Number One An Se Young is the current favourite, but Nehwal highlights the strength of the entire women's field. Experienced players like Carolina Marin and Tai Tzu Ying will also be contenders.

Nehwal predicts a bright future for India's men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, believing they have a strong chance at gold. The men's singles competition is tougher to predict, with HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen leading India's charge.

Saina's Comeback Uncertain Due to Knee Injury

Nehwal's own badminton career faces uncertainty due to a persistent knee injury. Despite multiple treatments, the pain and swelling persist.

"It's difficult," Nehwal said. "Playing at the highest level requires peak fitness, and if my knee isn't recovering, I may have to make a tough decision soon."