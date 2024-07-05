News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wimbledon:Crowd favourite Paolini moves into 4th round

Wimbledon:Crowd favourite Paolini moves into 4th round

July 05, 2024 20:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Italy's Jasmine Paolini in action during her third round match against Canada's Bianca Vanessa Andreescu. Photograph: Matthew Childs /X

Jasmine Paolini continued to carry the flag for Italian tennis on the women's side as the seventh seed downed former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 7-6(4) 6-1 at Wimbledon on Friday to make the fourth round for the first time.

The diminutive French Open runner-up, who also reached the last 16 at the Australian Open this season, became the first woman from her nation to make the second week at each of the first three majors in a single year.

While Italian men's number one Jannik Sinner has hogged much of the limelight with his maiden Grand Slam triumph at Melbourne this year, Paolini has won hearts with a mixture of fierce competitiveness and joviality on the court.

 

Having already beaten 2019 U.S. Open winner Andreescu in the Roland Garros third round last month, where the Canadian returned from nine-month injury layoff, Paolini delighted Court One fans and said she was enjoying being a crowd favourite.

"It was really nice to play out here in front of you guys, You are so many. It's a dream to play in this kind of stadium. I think I played a good match. I hope you enjoyed," Paolini said.

Paolini, who made the Eastbourne semi-finals to underline her grasscourt credentials ahead of Wimbledon, next plays 12th seed Madison Keys or 18th seed Marta Kostyuk for a spot in the quarter-final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Wankhede stadium shaped Virat Kohli's career
How Wankhede stadium shaped Virat Kohli's career
'You Made Me Proud, Beta'
'You Made Me Proud, Beta'
Inspired by T20 WC win, young India vows more glory
Inspired by T20 WC win, young India vows more glory
BCCI: Not possible to host all cup finals in Mumbai
BCCI: Not possible to host all cup finals in Mumbai
What Rohit Told Maharashtra Legislators
What Rohit Told Maharashtra Legislators
Scrapping NEET-UG counterproductive: Govt to SC
Scrapping NEET-UG counterproductive: Govt to SC
Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win
Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Kohli thanks Mumbai Police for 'phenomenal job'

Kohli thanks Mumbai Police for 'phenomenal job'

Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win

Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances