News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » To strengthen Olympic bid, PM Modi seeks athletes' inputs

To strengthen Olympic bid, PM Modi seeks athletes' inputs

Source: PTI
July 05, 2024 11:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi interacts with Paris-bound athletes on Thursday

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi interacts with Paris-bound athletes on Thursday. Photograph: SAI/X

Confident that India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics will be successful, PM Modi has urged athletes bound for this month's Paris Games to share their views on the arrangements in the French capital to help the country's ambitious push to bring the showpiece to India.

In an interaction with Paris-bound athletes, conducted both in person and online on Thursday, Modi said those travelling to the French capital would do the country a huge service by providing inputs from their experience.

 

"We are hoping to host the Olympics in 2036, it will help in creating a sporting atmosphere. Work is in progress to prepare infrastructure for it," he said in the interaction, which was attended by the national men's hockey team, the shooting contingent, boxers and track-and-field stars such as Neeraj Chopra.

The interaction's complete video was shared by Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

"I won't ask you to do anything in the middle of your events but when you are free, I would urge you to observe the arrangements. Your inputs will help our bid for 2036. We will have an understanding on how to make sure that we are better-prepared," he added.

The upcoming Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 and India would be hoping to better its best ever tally of seven medals, including Chopra's historic javelin throw gold at the Tokyo Games.

Over 100 Indian sportspersons have qualified for the Games, including an unprecedented 21 shooters, who would be aiming to end the medal drought of last two editions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
This trophy belongs to the nation: Rohit
This trophy belongs to the nation: Rohit
Once booed, Hardik returns to Wankhede a hero
Once booed, Hardik returns to Wankhede a hero
SEE: Rohit-Kohli hold aloft WC trophy at parade
SEE: Rohit-Kohli hold aloft WC trophy at parade
Superbet Chess: Praggnanandhaa holds Caruana
Superbet Chess: Praggnanandhaa holds Caruana
Corruption charges against me...: Ajit issues video
Corruption charges against me...: Ajit issues video
Don't want to politicise but...: Rahul on UP stampede
Don't want to politicise but...: Rahul on UP stampede
Doesn't Taapsee Look Cool?
Doesn't Taapsee Look Cool?

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

PM Modi: Olympics-bound team will make India proud

PM Modi: Olympics-bound team will make India proud

Kohli Invites Fans To Sing Vande Mataram

Kohli Invites Fans To Sing Vande Mataram

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances