Euro: Demiral banned for two games; Bellingham fined

Europe's football body UEFA handed a two-match ban on Friday to Turkish soccer player Merih Demiral for his politically-charged "wolf" celebration and fined England's Jude Bellingham 30,000 euros ($32,469) for a crotch-grabbing gesture at Euro 2024.

Centre back Demiral will now miss Turkey's quarter-final against the Netherlands, but midfielder Bellingham is clear to play for England against Switzerland, both on Saturday.

Bellingham also got a one-match ban but, reflecting the UEFA disciplinary committee's view that his was a less serious offence, it was suspended depending on good behaviour.

Demiral, 26, mimicked the shape of a wolf's head with his fingers after his second goal in Turkey's 2-1 win over Austria in the last 16. The symbol dates back centuries but has in recent times been linked to Turkey's far-right "Grey Wolves" group and was condemned as racist by Germany.

UEFA said Demiral was punished "for failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football into disrepute."

Demiral said he had planned the gesture and was proud of it as an expression of patriotism - a position Turkey's government has backed.

"The beauty and excitement of football should not be overshadowed with political decisions," said Turkey's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on X, urging an overturning of the ban.

In Bellingham's case, after scoring a stunning bicycle kick to keep England in the game, he kissed his hand and lowered it to his groin at the final whistle when walking off after a 2-1 win over Slovakia that took his team to the quarter-finals.

His fine and suspended one-match ban were "for violating the basic rules of decent conduct," UEFA said in its statement.

"Said suspension is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period of one year, starting from the date of the present decision," it added.

'INSIDE JOKE'

In the latest of a slew of sanctions against participating countries for fan misbehaviour, UEFA also fined the English Football Association 10,000 euros for crowd disturbances and 1,000 euros for lighting of fireworks during the Slovakia game.

There was no immediate reaction from England's FA.

Bellingham, who had been widely praised in the past for maturity beyond his years, said his gesture was not aimed at Slovakia, as some interpreted it, but as a laugh with friends.

"An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight," he said hours after the game.

Amid the furore over Demiral's gesture, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan is planning to attend his nation's game in Berlin on Saturday.

"Does anybody ask why the German national jersey has an eagle, or the French jersey a rooster? Merih (Demiral) showed his excitement with that gesture," he said on Thursday, according to Turkish media.

The "Grey Wolves", whose symbol Demiral evoked, is an ultra-nationalist youth branch of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), an ally of Erdogan's ruling AK Party.

Established in the 1960s, the "Grey Wolves" were involved in political violence between leftists and nationalists that killed some 5,000 people around the time of a 1980 coup.

The group is outlawed in France and its symbol is banned in Austria. It is also under surveillance in Germany.

Turkey's foreign ministry has defended the gesture as "a historical and cultural symbol" that Demiral used without targeting anyone at the game.

Turkey's Football Federation plans to appeal against his ban, Turkish media said.

