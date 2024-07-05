Alcaraz survives thrilling five-setter against Tiafoe

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns a shot during his fourth round match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States on Friday, Day 5 of The Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz came close to relinquishing his crown against inspired American Frances Tiafoe but lived to fight another day with a 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 victory on Centre Court on Friday.

With his back to the wall when trailing by two sets to one and being outplayed by the swashbuckling Tiafoe, the Spanish third seed suddenly found an extra gear to seize control.

Alcaraz came under intense pressure throughout a spellbinding third-round contest played in a superb spirit and which had the crowd fully involved.

Tiafoe looked on the verge of avenging the five-set defeat he suffered against Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the 2022 US Open deep in the fourth set.

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe stretches to return a drop from Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

But Alcaraz responded in devastating fashion to blaze through the tiebreak and the fifth set was one-way traffic as Tiafoe's energy levels finally began to subside.

Alcaraz clinched victory with a drop shot and the two players embraced warmly at the net as the crowd erupted.

His victory means he has now reached at least the fourth round in 10 of his first 14 Grand Slam tournaments.