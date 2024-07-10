News
Argentina overcome Canada to enter Copa America final

July 10, 2024 07:37 IST
Julian Alvarez breaks into the box and fires the ball home to put Argentina ahead.

IMAGE: Julian Alvarez breaks into the box and fires the ball home to put Argentina ahead in the Copa America semi-final against Canada at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi scored as defending champions Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in New Jersey on Tuesday to book their place in the Copa America final.

Argentina soaked up some early pressure before Alvarez ghosted in between two defenders to open the scoring with a tidy finish in the 22nd minute.

 

Messi had chances throughout the match and doubled the lead in the 51st minute when he stuck out a boot to divert Enzo Fernandez's shot from the edge of the area past Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

Argentina will take on either Uruguay or Colombia, who meet on Wednesday, in the final in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday.

