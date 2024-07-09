News
SEE: Carlos Alcaraz shows off golf skills

SEE: Carlos Alcaraz shows off golf skills

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 09, 2024 18:40 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Wimbledon/X

Reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz isn't just a force to be reckoned with on the tennis court.

He's also found a surprising source of joy and mental training on the green: golf!

‘It's a complete change of pace,’ Alcaraz says of his love for the sport. ‘Tennis is all about power and constant movement, while golf requires focus, precision, and a calm mind. It helps me disconnect from the intensity of the court and actually benefits my tennis game.’

A new video from Wimbledon with a caption, ‘Carlos Alcaraz practices his golf game with the professionals!’ shows him showing off his golf swing, even winning a friendly putting competition.

 

Alcaraz later revealed his pick for the title of ‘best golfer among tennis players’: his fellow Spaniard, Rafael Nadal.

 

While Alcaraz prepares to face Tommy Paul in this year's Wimbledon quarterfinals, it's clear that golf offers him a valuable tool to unwind.

REDIFF SPORTS
