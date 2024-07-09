SEE: Shastri bumps into Sharapova at British F1 GP!

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri meets Maria Sharapova during the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Shastri/X

Former Indian cricket player and Head Coach Ravi Shastri was left pleasantly surprised when he 'bumped into' former tennis World No 1 Maria Sharapova.

'Great to bump into the gorgeous @MariaSharapova. Did wonders for the game of Tennis for the sheer Quality and Style she brought to the court. A Fashion Icon,' he captioned a picture he tweeted on Tuesday.

Sinner, Alcaraz will keep the flag flying: Shastri

Shastri feels Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the future stars with the era of Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal having come to an end.

"The era of Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, you feel is coming to an end, or has come to an end, and it'll be Sinner and Alcaraz who will keep the flag flying," Shastri said on the sidelines of the Wimbledon.

"As far as the competition goes they'll have some great battles in the future and we hope another couple come on the way."

Talking about his favourite player in Wimbledon, Shastri said, "At the moment, Alcaraz, I saw that final last year, in that fifth set, he's, got some energy, some strength.

"When I saw him first, it reminded me of young Nadal, the way he whacked that ball, the power with which he hit it and he's like a bull in that fifth set, you take him to the fifth set, you better be fit, otherwise he'll clean you up."

Shastri also went down memory lanes and narrated how he met multiple Grand Slam winner Jimmy Connors.

"The first time I ever came into the Wimbledon was in 1982, when Connors won it and Vijay brought us in and he took us into the dressing room. He took Sunny and me into the locker room, as they say, not the dressing room and met Jimmy Connors at that time and I've been coming ever since."