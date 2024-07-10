News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PICS: Spain beat France to make Euro 2024 final

PICS: Spain beat France to make Euro 2024 final

Last updated on: July 10, 2024 02:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

Images from the Euro 2024 semi-final between Spain and France, at Munich Football Arena, Germany, on Tuesday.

Lamine Yamal, the youngest scorer at a Euro or World Cup tournament, celebrates after Spain beat France in the Euro 2024 semi-final, at Munich Football Arena, Germany, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Lamine Yamal, the youngest scorer at a Euro or World Cup tournament, celebrates after Spain beat France in the Euro 2024 semi-final, at Munich Football Arena, Germany, on Tuesday. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Spain struck twice in five minutes in a pulsating first half to secure a 2-1 comeback win over France on Tuesday as a record-breaking goal from teenager Lamine Yamal and a Dani Olmo effort propelled them into the Euro 2024 final.

The 16-year-old Yamal cancelled out Randal Kolo Muani's opener with a sublime shot in the 21st minute to become the youngest scorer in a Euro or World Cup tournament before Olmo added another in the 25th for his third goal in the knock-out stage.

 

The Spaniards, who have won every game of the tournament so far, will now face the winners of Wednesday's match between England and the Netherlands in the final in Berlin on Sunday as they hunt a record-breaking fourth European crown.

Randal Kolo Muani (No. 12) heads home a floater from Kylian Mbappe to put France ahead.

IMAGE: Randal Kolo Muani (No. 12) heads home a floater from Kylian Mbappe (not in pic)  to put France ahead in the match. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Spain had an early chance when Yamal, the youngest player to feature in a World Cup or Euro semi-final, floated a cross to the far post but Fabian Ruiz headed over the bar.

France did better from an almost identical move in the ninth minute with Kylian Mbappe, playing without a mask after breaking his nose earlier in the tournament, crossing for Kolo Muani to head in their first goal from open play at Euro 2024.

Lamine Yamal curls the ball with a left-footer to the corner of the France goal for Spain's first goal.

IMAGE: Lamine Yamal (No. 19) curls the ball with a left-footer to the corner of the France goal for Spain's first strike. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

But the Spaniards, who were missing suspended Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand as well as injured Pedri, quickly turned the game around.

Yamal curled a stunning left-footed effort from 25 metres in off the post to break another record held by Brazil great Pele, as the youngest scorer in a Euro or World Cup.

France defender Jules Kounde (No. 5) deflects a goalbound shot from Spain striker Dani Olmo (No. 10) into his own goal.

IMAGE: France defender Jules Kounde (No. 5) deflects a goalbound shot from Spain striker Dani Olmo (No. 10) into his own goal. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Before France had any time to recover Olmo completed their lightning-quick comeback in the 25th with a shot that was turned in by France's Jules Kounde.

France, who had only conceded one goal in their previous five games in the tournament, upped the tempo after the break and had chances through Mbappe and Theo Hernandez.

But the 2022 World Cup finalists could not carve out an equaliser.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gambhir appointed Team India's Head Coach
Gambhir appointed Team India's Head Coach
Why would Tendulkar love to bat with Federer?
Why would Tendulkar love to bat with Federer?
Euro: Rice confident of England riding the momentum
Euro: Rice confident of England riding the momentum
Sudden downpour floods Delhi, Mumbai gets a respite
Sudden downpour floods Delhi, Mumbai gets a respite
13 assembly seats in 7 states go to bypolls today
13 assembly seats in 7 states go to bypolls today
Russia to help India build small tropical N-plants
Russia to help India build small tropical N-plants
Equity MF inflows touch Rs 40K cr, SIPs at Rs 21K cr
Equity MF inflows touch Rs 40K cr, SIPs at Rs 21K cr

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

PIX: Medvedev outlasts Sinner; meets Alcaraz in semis

PIX: Medvedev outlasts Sinner; meets Alcaraz in semis

SEE: Shastri bumps into Sharapova at British F1 GP!

SEE: Shastri bumps into Sharapova at British F1 GP!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances