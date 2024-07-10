PICS: Spain beat France to make Euro 2024 final

Images from the Euro 2024 semi-final between Spain and France, at Munich Football Arena, Germany, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Lamine Yamal, the youngest scorer at a Euro or World Cup tournament, celebrates after Spain beat France in the Euro 2024 semi-final, at Munich Football Arena, Germany, on Tuesday. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Spain struck twice in five minutes in a pulsating first half to secure a 2-1 comeback win over France on Tuesday as a record-breaking goal from teenager Lamine Yamal and a Dani Olmo effort propelled them into the Euro 2024 final.

The 16-year-old Yamal cancelled out Randal Kolo Muani's opener with a sublime shot in the 21st minute to become the youngest scorer in a Euro or World Cup tournament before Olmo added another in the 25th for his third goal in the knock-out stage.

The Spaniards, who have won every game of the tournament so far, will now face the winners of Wednesday's match between England and the Netherlands in the final in Berlin on Sunday as they hunt a record-breaking fourth European crown.

IMAGE: Randal Kolo Muani (No. 12) heads home a floater from Kylian Mbappe (not in pic) to put France ahead in the match. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Spain had an early chance when Yamal, the youngest player to feature in a World Cup or Euro semi-final, floated a cross to the far post but Fabian Ruiz headed over the bar.

France did better from an almost identical move in the ninth minute with Kylian Mbappe, playing without a mask after breaking his nose earlier in the tournament, crossing for Kolo Muani to head in their first goal from open play at Euro 2024.

IMAGE: Lamine Yamal (No. 19) curls the ball with a left-footer to the corner of the France goal for Spain's first strike. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

But the Spaniards, who were missing suspended Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand as well as injured Pedri, quickly turned the game around.

Yamal curled a stunning left-footed effort from 25 metres in off the post to break another record held by Brazil great Pele, as the youngest scorer in a Euro or World Cup.

IMAGE: France defender Jules Kounde (No. 5) deflects a goalbound shot from Spain striker Dani Olmo (No. 10) into his own goal. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Before France had any time to recover Olmo completed their lightning-quick comeback in the 25th with a shot that was turned in by France's Jules Kounde.

France, who had only conceded one goal in their previous five games in the tournament, upped the tempo after the break and had chances through Mbappe and Theo Hernandez.

But the 2022 World Cup finalists could not carve out an equaliser.