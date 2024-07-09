Wimbledon PIX: Medvedev outlasts Sinner to reach semis

IMAGES from Day 9 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates victory over Italy's Jannik Sinner in the men's singles quarter-finals at the Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev edged out world number one Jannik Sinner in a grinding five-set battle to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second successive year on Tuesday.

A strange match full of momentum shifts and lulls was absorbing rather than gripping but Medvedev did not care as he triumphed 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 on a covered Centre Court.

It snapped a Medvedev's five-match losing sequence to Sinner and avenged his bitter defeat by the Italian in this year's Australian Open final when he squandered a two-set lead.

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner needed treatment off the court early in the third set after apparently feeling ill. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Top seed Sinner won the opening set in a tight tie-break after saving a set point but mistakes began to creep into his game and after losing the second set he needed treatment off the court early in the third after apparently feeling ill.

Despite losing the third-set tiebreak, Sinner was rejuvenated in the fourth and sent the match into a decider.

The Russian got the early break though and held firm to win in four hours and set up a clash with either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or American Tommy Paul.

Vekic puts Sun in shade to seal semis spot

IMAGE: Croatia's Donna Vekic reacts after beating New Zealand's Lulu Sun in the women's singles quarter-finals. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Donna Vekic nearly quit tennis following knee surgery three years ago but finds herself in a first Grand Slam semi-final on her 43rd main draw appearance after the seasoned Croatian ended Lula Sun's Wimbledon run with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win.

The 28-year-old, who struggled for form and fitness after the operation, burst into tears after beating the 123rd-ranked qualifier to book a clash with seventh seed Jasmine Paolini or 19th seed Emma Navarro for a place in Saturday's final.

"Those couple of years were tough," said Vekic, reflecting on the period after her surgery.

"Now, reaching my best result ever at a Grand Slam, I'm really proud of myself, of the work that I've done, of the work that my team has done.

"I'm thankful to them for believing in me when I didn't."

Victory also meant unseeded Vekic became only the second woman from her country to move into the All England Club semis, matching the feat of Mirjana Lucic in 1999.

IMAGE: Lulu Sun appeared a shadow of her former self after winning the first set. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

It was not entirely smooth sailing.

Sun saved three break-points under the Court One roof and broke for a crucial 6-5 advantage before digging herself out of a hole again to seize the opening set on serve with the most delicate of drop shots.

Left-hander Sun surrendered her serve in the eighth game of the second set before Vekic made a flurry of double faults while serving for the set, only to regain composure and draw level in the match with another break.

Vekic produced a deft drop shot of her own on set point as Sun appeared a shadow of her former self as the match wore on.

The clash turned on its head when world number 37 Vekic broke in the third set after a double fault from Sun's racket, and the former Australian Open and U.S. Open quarter-finalist quickly pulled away for a 5-0 lead.

She duly settled the contest on serve to dash the cramping Sun's hopes of becoming the first female qualifier to make the Wimbledon semi-finals since American Alexandra Stevenson 25 years ago.

The result was the perfect reward for Vekic's persistence.

Only Barbora Strycova (53), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (52), Elena Likhovtseva (46) and Roberta Vinci (44) have needed more Grand Slam appearances to make a maiden semi-final since the sport turned professional in 1968.