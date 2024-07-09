Gambhir appointed Team India's Head Coach

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir was, on Tuesday, appointed as India's new Head Coach. He replaces Rahul Dravid, who recently led Rohit Sharma and Co to the T20 World Cup title. Photograph: BCCI

World Cup-winning opening batter Gautam Gambhir was on Tuesday named as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, replacing Rahul Dravid at the top post.

Dravid quit the post after India's recent T20 World Cup triumph in the Americas.

"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward," BCCI secretary Jay Shah posted on X.

"His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey."

The 42-year-old Gambhir, a key member of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning Indian side, led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

He was the mentor of the KKR team that won the IPL title in 2024.

Shah lauds outgoing coach Dravid

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid, saying India has emerged as a "dominant force" across formats under his tenure and he left the dressing room a "cohesive unit".

Under Dravid, India went on to win the T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbeans after 17 years, besides reaching the summit clash of the World Test Championships and the ODI World Cup final.

"I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Mr Rahul Dravid whose highly successful tenure as the Head Coach draws to a close. Under his guidance, #TeamIndia emerged as a dominant force across formats, including being crowned ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions!," Shah wrote on X.

"His strategic acumen, persistent efforts to nurture talent and exemplary leadership has instilled a culture of excellence within the team and that is also the legacy he leaves behind.

"The Indian dressing room today is one cohesive unit standing together through challenges while revelling in each other's success."

Dravid, whose coaching tenure started in late 2021, stepped down at the end of India's title-winning T20 World Cup campaign last month.