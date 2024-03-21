Paris Olympics: Sharath Kamal to be flag bearer, Mary Kom is chef de mission

IMAGE: Sharath Kamal will participate in his 5th and final Olympic Games in Paris. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

Veteran table tennis player and CWG champion Sharath Kamal will be India's flag bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games while legendary boxer MC Mary Kom was on Thursday appointed the chef de mission of the country's contingent.

The 41-year-old Kamal symbolises "the unity and spirit of our contingent as they compete on the Olympic stage", the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said in a statement.

Sharath Kamal will participate in his 5th and final Olympic Games in Paris.

Six-time World Champion Mary Kom, bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, will be assisted by luger Shiva Keshavan, who has been appointed the deputy chef de mission.

"Mary Kom's unparalleled dedication to sports and inspiring journey makes her a natural choice to guide and mentor our athletes at the Olympics," IOA said.

"Keshavan, a former Olympian in luge, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to support the team's management and coordination efforts."

Olympic bronze medallist in rifle shooting Gagan Narang will oversee India's operations at the shooting range, which is very far from the main venues.

India will be sending its largest-ever shooting contingent to Paris with 19 quotas already in pocketed.

"These appointments represent a blend of experience, expertise, and leadership that will contribute significantly to the success of our athletes on the global stage, the statement added.

Commenting on the appointments, IOA president PT Usha, said, "We are delighted to have such a distinguished and capable team of officials leading our contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Their expertise, dedication and passion for sports will undoubtedly inspire our athletes to achieve their best and make the nation proud."