SEE: Rohit Sharma exhibits superb strokeplay in MI nets

SEE: Rohit Sharma in MI's nets. VIDEO: Kind courtesy, Mumbai Indians/X

Hey Mumbai Indians fans, look who's back in training!

After leading India to a comprehensive Test series win over England, Rohit Sharma linked up with his franchise Mumbai Indians and got down to practice in right earnest.

Donning the team's blue and gold, Rohit displayed an array of shots in the nets.

Mumbai Indians posted a short video of their former captain hard at practice, captioning it '#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians' and some smiling emojis while tagging Rohit in the post.

Rohit enjoyed good form in the Test series and MI will hope he carries it into the IPL.

MI kick-off their campaign against Gujarat Titans on April 24.