Olympics Hockey: Harmanpreet's brace powers India to win

Olympics Hockey: Harmanpreet's brace powers India to win

Source: PTI
July 30, 2024 19:19 IST
IMAGE: Captain Harmanpreet Singh scores India's first goal against Ireland during the men's hockey match against Ireland at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, Colombes, on Tuesday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Indian men's hockey team beat Ireland despite a few defense lapses to more or less secure its passage into the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics, with skipper Harmanpreet scoring a brace in a 2-0 win in a Pool B match, in Paris on Tuesday.

 

Unlike the previous two matches, India penetrated the rival circle consistently and dictated play in the first half. It was expected, considering that Ireland were the easiest of the opponents in this pool.

India were, however, far from convincing in the second half, but the win has taken them to seven points from three matches while the defeat ousted Ireland from the quarter-final race.

Belgium and Australia, both unbeaten, have six points each and they play against each other later in the day.

IMAGE: India inched closer to the quarter-finals with their second win from three games, while Ireland are out. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India just about managed to edge New Zealand 3-2 before holding Argentina to a 1-1 draw in their previous two outings.

Most likely, Argentina and New Zealand will fight for the fourth spot in this Pool. The top four teams from each of the two pools qualify for the last eight,

Harmanpreet (13th and 19th minutes) struck once each in the first two quarters, while the second half remained goal-less despite both teams earning plenty of penalty corners. Ireland were profligate, squandering 10 chances.

India earned their first penalty corner as early as the second minute of the match when Abhishek made a move from the left and passed the ball to Sukhjeet Singh.

However, Harmanpreet's strike was blocked by an Ireland on-rusher. Even on rebound, there was a chance, but Mandeep Singh lost possession.

Harmanpreet created another chance by passing the ball to Sumit on the left flank but his reverse strike hit the post.

India did not have to wait long for their first goal. It came from a penalty stroke awarded to India in the 13th minute of the match. Gurjant intercepted the ball in between two Irish players and sent it towards Mandeep Singh.

IMAGE: India goalkeeper P R Sreejesh makes a save. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A tackle by Shane O'Donoghue in front of the goalpost resulted in the umpire awarding a penalty stroke, which was converted by Harmanpreet.

The India captain doubled his side's lead by converting the fourth penalty corner in the second quarter. This was after Ireland defenders blocked two consecutive attempts.

Clearly, India were dictating the play on the pitch but since the team stayed aggressive throughout, many balls were not cleared properly.

Ireland got their first penalty corner of the match on a debatable call by the umpire. A ball from Kyle Marshall touched Manpreet's body but he was standing outside the striking circle. The Indians, who did not have a referral left, protested but the penalty corner decision stayed.

India custodian P R Sreejesh blocked the shot to keep India's 2-0 lead intact.   

Ireland played much better in the third quarter, earning as many as eight penalty corners but converted none. There were a few defensive lapses from the Indian side but they escaped without any damage.

A better opponent could have punished India for the mistakes.  

Ireland earned two more penalty corners in the final quarter but they lacked finishing.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
