Photograph: Neeraj Chopra/X

Defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has officially touched down in Paris, marking the start of his campaign to retain the gold medal.

The javelin star shared his excitement on social media, expressing anticipation for the upcoming competition. "Namaskar, Paris! Excited to finally reach the Olympic Games village," Neeraj wrote on his X post.

As he prepares for the Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Round on August 6, all eyes will be on the Indian ace to replicate his Tokyo triumph.