Look Who Surprised Sindhu In Paris!

Movie superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela added a touch of glamour to the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics.

The couple was spotted cheering for badminton ace P V Sindhu during her match against the Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq.

IMAGE: P V Sindhu shares a laugh with the legendary Chiranjeevi. For the hawked eyed, that's BCCI Secretary Jay A Shah in the background. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PV Sindhu/Instagram

Sharing their excitement on social media, Ram and Upasana posted a picture with Sindhu and wished the badminton ace with a caption, '#jeetkiaur all the best #teamindia @pvsindhu1 you are a true rock star.'

The duo also attended the Olympics opening ceremony with Ram Charan's parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela.

Sindhu expressed her gratitude for their support, calling their presence a 'loveliest surprise'.

'The loveliest surprise at the Olympics was having Chiru Uncle and the whole family, including the sweetest Kaara, for my first match in Paris,' Sindhu said.

'There are very, very few people in this world who possess the class, grace, and charm quite like Chiru Uncle. There's a reason he's possibly the most respected actor in cinema -- there's just no one quite like him. To Upsi, Charan, Chiru Uncle, and Surekha Aunty, you guys are special'.