PIX: Dravid-PT Usha meet at India House at Paris Olympics

IMAGE: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets with Former Head Coach of the Indian Cricket team Rahul Dravid, International Hockey Federation President Tayyab Ikram and IOC Member Zang Hong, in Paris on Monday. Photograph: PTUshaOfficial/X/ANI Photo

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, met FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the opening ceremony of the inaugural India House on Monday.

The India House was inaugurated on Saturday at the Paris Olympics.

India House aims to elevate the performances of Indian athletes, support the national sports federations, and build the credentials of India as a global sporting nation, with an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future.

IMAGE: Nita Ambani, IOC member and CEO & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation with Gianno Infantino, President FIFA at the Opening Ceremony of the inaugural India House at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

India House at the Paris Games will serve as a showcase of India to the world, to fans from across the world, to key stakeholders from the global sports world, Indian travellers, media and athletes. It will also be the first time that Indian athletes will have a home at the Olympics, that will look to celebrate India's sporting achievements and sportspersons.

IMAGE: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha with the President of the Tokyo Organising Committee of Olympics Seiko Hashimoto, in Paris on Monday. Photograph: PTUshaOfficial/X/ANI Photo

IOA chief PT Usha, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Rahul Dravid and Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf were also present during the inauguration of the India House.

This landmark initiative aimed to propel India towards becoming a dominant force in global sports, fostering greater success at the Olympics, and charting a course towards hosting the Games in the future.

IMAGE: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets with International Hockey Federation President Tayyab Ikram, in Paris on Monday. Photograph: PTUshaOfficial/X/ANI Photo

A cornerstone feature of the Olympic Games, Olympic Hospitality Houses serve as a platform for participating countries to showcase their culture, hospitality, and national pride to athletes, media, visitors, and supporters.

These houses serve as a space for fans to celebrate and support their athletes/ teams during competitions, and act as a "home away from home" for athletes and their families during the Games.

The Olympic House also becomes a place for fans of the country's team to gather for event "watch-parties" and celebrations during competitive events, and in some cases, athletes who medal make an appearance during the day or evening.