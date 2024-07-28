Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 29

Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

India's shooting contingent will once again be in the spotlight as Arjun Babuta vies for a medal in the men's 10m air rifle final.

After a strong qualification round, all eyes will be on him to deliver under pressure.

Manu Bhaker, the historic bronze medalist, will return to action in the mixed 10m air pistol qualification alongside her partner and Sarabjot Singh. Can the duo secure a spot in the final?

After the women's team faced disappointment, the Indian men's archery team will be eager to make amends. Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Pravin Jadhav will be determined to progress to the semifinals and keep India's medal hopes alive.

As the Paris Olympics enters its third day, Indian athletes are showcasing their talent and determination on the world stage. With several promising prospects in action, the nation is eagerly awaiting more medal-winning performances.

The Indian men's hockey team will be looking to carry forward their winning form as they face Argentina. A victory here will significantly boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

India's badminton challenge will continue with the men's and women's doubles pairs in action. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, as well as Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, will be aiming to secure crucial wins in their respective matches.

A look at India's schedule at the Paris Olympics on Monday, July 29, 2024:

ARCHERY

* Men's team quarterfinals: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav -- 6:30pm



BADMINTON

* Men's doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel (Germany) -- 12pm

* Women's Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan) -- 12:50pm

* Men's singles (Group stage): Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Belgium) -- 5:30pm



SHOOTING

* 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh; Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema -- 12:45pm

* Men's Trap Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman -- 1pm

* 10m Air Rifle Women's Final: Ramita Jindal -- 1pm

* 10m Air Rifle Men's Final: Arjun Babuta -- 3:30pm



HOCKEY

* Men's Pool B Match: India vs Argentina -- 4:15pm



TABLE TENNIS

* Women's Singles (Round of 32): Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) -- 11:30pm.