Rediff.com  » Sports » Badminton: Satwik-Chirag's 2nd round match cancelled

Badminton: Satwik-Chirag's 2nd round match cancelled

Source: PTI
July 29, 2024 10:41 IST
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

IMAGE: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will face Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in their final game on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's men's doubles Group C clash on Monday has been cancelled following the withdrawal of German player Mark Lamsfuss due to injury.

The Indian pair was scheduled to meet the German duo of Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel on Monday.

 

"German men's doubles player Mark Lamsfuss has withdrawn from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 badminton competition due to a knee injury,” the BWF informed.

“Lamsfuss' and teammate Marvin Seidel‘s remaining Group C matches against India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (Court 3, 8.30am local time, 29 July 2024) and Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar of France (Court 1, ‘Not Before' 2.50pm local time, 30 July 2024) will not be played,” it added.

Satwik and Chairag had opened their campaign with a 21-17, 21-14 win over the French combination of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar on Saturday.

They will take on Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in their final game on Tuesday.

Due to the withdrawal of the German pair, the Indonesians' win over Lamsfuss and Sseidel on Saturday has been deleted.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
