Rediff.com  » Sports » Nikhat Zareen enters pre-quarterfinals with gritty win

Nikhat Zareen enters pre-quarterfinals with gritty win

Source: PTI
July 28, 2024 17:40 IST
IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen celebrates winning her first round bout against Maxi Carina Kloetzer of Germany. File Photograph: Peter Cziborra / Reuters

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen powered into the women's 50kg Olympics pre-quarterfinals with a tenacious victory over Germany's Maxi Carina Kloetzer in Paris on Sunday.

Trailing on three cards after the first round, the 28-year-old Indian prevailed by a 5-0 margin against the German in a rather messy round of 32 contest at the North Paris Arena here.

The unseeded Zareen, who is making her Games debut and is a strong medal contender, did not have the best of starts as the German closed the ring on her with aggressive attacking.

But Zareen expertly forced her way back to the centre of the ring, connecting some lusty blows. Both boxers tried to work on each other's bodies.

The German, who was at a height disadvantage, used her jab to good effect, taking the first round via a 3-2 split verdict.

The second round was off to a frantic start with both boxers trading punches. But Zareen found her rhythm and connected some lethal hooks on Kloetzer. Both pugilists were trying to impress the judges but Zareen showcased her tactical prowess.

 

Kloetzer had a point deducted for not keeping her head up but Zareen immediately lost the point advantage as she was penalised for holding a few seconds later.

After the two energy sapping rounds, Zareen continued to land accurate blows, while Kloetzer looked exhausted and resorted to grappling. She was warned by the referee a couple of times as Zareen took the round and the win.

Zareen, who has been handed a tough draw, will take on top-seeded Asian Games and reigning flyweight world champion Wu Yu of China, who received a first round bye, on Thursday.

Zareen is the second Indian boxer to take the ring. Late on Saturday, Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar too began her campaign on a rousing note, as she picked an unanimous decision win over Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh to move to the pre-quarterfinals in the women's 54kg category.

Source: PTI
