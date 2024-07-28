News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics TT: Sreeja outclasses Kallberg; enters Round of 32

Olympics TT: Sreeja outclasses Kallberg; enters Round of 32

Source: PTI
July 28, 2024 15:26 IST
IMAGE: Sreeja Akula in action during her first round match against Christina Kallberg of Sweden at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

India's top-ranked table tennis player Sreeja Akula entered the round of 32 with a clinical 4-0 win over Sweden's Christina Kallberg at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

 

Sreeja, who had created history by becoming the first Indian paddler to win a WTT Contender singles title, registered a 11-4, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 victory in 30 minutes over the Swede.

The Indian had little trouble bagging the first set

but was stretched in the second, and her rival continued to do that in the next two sets as well.

In the third set, Sreeja and Kallberg went neck-to-neck till 7-5, but the Indian found her bearings just in time to pocket it.

Sreeja made the early running in the fourth set, taking a 9-3 lead, but a few unforced errors and a couple of good smashes helped Kallberg narrow the lead to 9-7 and then to 10-8.

But a powerful unanswered forehand to the right corner of the table propelled Sreeja to the next round.

In the other matches of the day, Manika Batra will face Anna Hursey of Great Britain while veteran Sharath Kamal will take on Deni Kozul of Slovenia.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
