Rediff.com  » Sports » Congratulate Manu Bhaker on winning Olympics Bronze

Congratulate Manu Bhaker on winning Olympics Bronze

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 28, 2024 17:07 IST
Manu Bhaker shoots India to historic bronze

Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker celebrates her bronze medal win. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Indian shooting sensation Manu Bhaker etched her name in the annals of Indian sports history on Sunday by clinching the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics.

This marks India's first medal at the Games and Bhaker's groundbreaking achievement as the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal.

The 22-year-old displayed remarkable resilience, narrowly missing out on the silver medal by a mere 0.1 point in a thrilling shoot-off.

 

Despite the heartbreak, Bhaker's final score of 221.7 secured her place on the podium, ending India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal.

With this historic win, Bhaker joins an elite group of Indian shooting legends, including Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Abhinav Bindra, Vijay Kumar, and Gagan Narang.

Congratulate Manu Bhaker on the historic achievement by posting your messages in the message board below:

REDIFF SPORTS
