News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics: India women archers blanked by Dutch

Olympics: India women archers blanked by Dutch

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 28, 2024 18:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepika Kumari

IMAGE: Deepika Kumari of India in action. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Indian women's archery team endured a forgettable outing as they went down 0-6 to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics in Paris on Sunday.

Indian trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari lost 51-52, 49-54, 48-53 to the Dutch team in what was a disastrous performance.

 

Ankita and Deepika were the weakest links in the team as they failed to live up to the expectations.

In archery, the highest score by a team in a set is awarded two set points, while a draw get one set point each.

India had made a direct entry into the quarter-finals after finishing fourth in the qualification.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'This medal was long due for India': Manu Bhaker
'This medal was long due for India': Manu Bhaker
Nikhat Zareen enters pre-quarterfinals with gritty win
Nikhat Zareen enters pre-quarterfinals with gritty win
Congratulate Manu Bhaker on winning Olympics Bronze
Congratulate Manu Bhaker on winning Olympics Bronze
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
PIX: Sri Lanka stun India to win women's T20 Asia Cup
PIX: Sri Lanka stun India to win women's T20 Asia Cup
Olympics TT: Akula, Manika advance; Kamal ousted
Olympics TT: Akula, Manika advance; Kamal ousted
Olympics: Shooters Ramita, Arjun qualify for finals
Olympics: Shooters Ramita, Arjun qualify for finals

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Olympics TT: Akula, Manika advance; Kamal ousted

Olympics TT: Akula, Manika advance; Kamal ousted

Olympics: Shooters Ramita, Arjun qualify for finals

Olympics: Shooters Ramita, Arjun qualify for finals

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances