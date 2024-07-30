News
Olympics: Satwiksairaj-Chirag continue winning run

Source: PTI
July 30, 2024 19:59 IST
IMAGE: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of India celebrate after winning the Group C match against Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia at the Paris Olympic Games on Tuesday. Photographs: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty notched up a dominating straight-game win against Indonesian duo of Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian to top Group C in the men's doubles badminton competition.

 

The third-seeded Indian duo beat their opponents 21-13, 21-13 in the final Group C match which lasted just 38 minutes.

The reigning Asian Games champion Indian pair had qualified for the quarter-finals on Monday after the withdrawal of one pair and the loss suffered by another. Tuesday's match was meant to decide group winner.

The Indonesian pair also qualified for the last eight after finishing second in the group.

The draw for the quarter-finals will be held on Wednesday.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag were scheduled to meet the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel on Monday in what was supposed to to be their second Group C match. But the match was cancelled following the withdrawal of Lamsfuss due to injury.

As a result, the Group C was considered as a three-pair affair, with the duo of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar of France being the third one. The Frenchmen lost both their matches and were eliminated.

Only two teams from each of the four groups qualify for the quarters.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
